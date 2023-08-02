A duck who rose to social media fame is to have a statue built in his memory at a university after a fundraising campaign raised more than £5,000.

The duck who was nicknamed "Long Boi" because of his unusual height is to have a permanent life-size memorial at his former home on the University of York's campus.

Long Boi was approximately 70cm tall and became known around the world when he was featured on US television and BBC Radio 1.

The duck went missing from campus in March and after two months passed without a confirmed sighting, it was concluded in May that Long Boi had died.

The union will work with artists to work on a statue to commemorate Long Boi Credit: University of York Student Union

After his presumed death, York University Students' Union started a fundraising campaign to install a statue "commemorating the best boi."

The Union's President Pierrick Roger has confirmed the target has been reached.

He said: "Together, we've really gone above and beyond the initial £2,000 goal.

"I'm sure we'll be able to get Long Boi a decent statue with the funds collected so that the sight of His Royal Löngthness can be enjoyed by all for a very long time."

He added: "We will be working on an open call-out to artists and deciding on the best statue for us to go with in the next few weeks. Building a statue takes quite a bit of effort, but I'm determined to see it up on campus as soon as possible."

