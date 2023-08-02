People are being asked not to park on the beach after a rescue team was called out to a van almost fully submerged in the sea.

A crew from Bridlington RNLI were sent out in the early hours of Tuesday, 1 August, to find the van underwater up to its windscreen.

The lifeboat was launched at 5:49am after the vehicle was spotted between the HM Coastguard station and Sewerby steps.

Volunteers carried out a search of the vehicle to find no-one was trapped inside.

Volunteer Helm of the ILB, Ash Traves said: "We managed to get the ILB launched this morning and made good speed on a calm sea reaching the van in 10 minutes.

"We made a thorough and safe search of the van and ensured that no persons were trapped inside".

