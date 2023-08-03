Detectives have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to identify after a man lost his leg after being shot in Sheffield last month.

Around 10pm on Sunday 2 July, the victim, a 42-year-old-man, got out of his car on Malton Street and was shot in the leg.

The victim suffered injuries which have resulted in his leg being amputated.

Police believe it was a targeted attack.

Officers say the suspect left the scene in an orange Mini Cooper and drove to Wood Spring Court, where he then drove into woods near to Grimesthorpe Road. From these woods, he left on foot along Upwell Hill.

The suspect is described as a white man aged between 30 and 40 years of age, between 5ft 5ins and 5ft 7ins tall, of a fairly large build, with brown eyes and a big nose. It is also reported that the suspect was wearing a bright blue coat, which can be seen on the CCTV still.

CCTV still of a man detectives want to identify Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Detectives say the last sighting of the suspect was when he asked a member of the public for a lift in the Hinde House Crescent area of Sheffield at 10.30pm.

South Yorkshire Police released the e-fit image and believe the man pictured may hold vital information to help their investigation.

Detective Inspector Ronayne, Senior Investigating Officer, said:

"...I know the local community will be concerned and I completely understand this. I would like to stress we believe this to be a targeted attack.

"We have specialist teams of officers working relentlessly on this investigation and if you do have any information, we'd be keen to hear from you. I also understand that people may be reluctant to come forward, but I’d ask them to consider the fact a man has lost his leg in this incident and the people responsible need to be brought to justice."