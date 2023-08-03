Police in Lincolnshire have launched a murder investigation after a woman in her seventies died at a property near Horncastle.

Having received reports of an altercation, officers were called to Kirk Close in West Ashby on Thursday 3 August at around 12.30pm.

The woman was found with what is believed to be knife wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his fifties has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Lincolnshire Police say it will keep a large presence in the area as investigations continue.

