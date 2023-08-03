A £6,500 piece of play equipment has been smashed with a lump of concrete just hours after being installed in an act of "mindless vandalism."

North East Lincolnshire Council says a new teqball table appears to have been targeted in Grimsby after several were bought as part of an £800,000 investment into play areas.

Cllr Stewart Swinburn described the damage as "absolutely mindless vandalism."

He said: "The pictures show at least four holes have been made in the table, and a lump of concrete at the side, which corresponds to the size of the holes.

"We can only assume that someone has used the concrete to smash the table up.

"What a waste of resources, and such a shame for the local community” he added.

The council said the table is damaged beyond repair.

Teqball is a new sport played on a specially curved table that mixes football, volleyball and table tennis.

Several big-name footballers have been seen trying out the sport on social media. Ronaldinho and David Beckham have both posted videos playing teqball in their gardens.

The council are appealing to the public to come forward with any information about the incident.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.