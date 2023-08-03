A child sex offender who posed as a doctor to meet a teenage boy by offering him a health check has been jailed for six years.

Andrew Dalby from Sheffield was arrested by officers in a sting operation in Hertfordshire after the 42-year-old had been chatting to what he thought was a 14-year-old boy.

Police said Dalby's conversations with the decoy turned sexual before he booked a hotel room in St Albans so they could spend the night together.

Dalby was arrested by officers when he arrived at the hotel before a search of his car revealed he had brought condoms and medical equipment.

Officers who analysed his phone later found more victims in Hull, Great Yarmouth, Birmingham and South Wales who were spoken to by the Child Online Safeguarding Team.

Hertfordshire Police said there is concern that there could be more victims that have not yet come forward.

Det Sgt Jim Miller said: "I am mindful that there could still be other victims that we are not aware of.

"I am keen to hear from anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Andrew Dalby or who knows of anyone who may have been targeted by him.

"You will be fully supported by specially trained officers,” he said.

Det Sgt Millar added: “This was a very successful operation which has removed a dangerous sexual predator off the streets."

In May 2023 Dalby pleaded guilty to ten sex offences in total including the two original charges of attempt to engage in sexual communication with a child and arranging the commission of a child sex offence.

Dalby was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on 31 July to six years and nine months in prison.

