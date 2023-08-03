A first edition copy of 2001: A Space Odyssey has been returned to a library more than half a century since it was borrowed.

The book was last checked out from Scunthorpe Central Library in 1969 and would have incurred a fine of £4,500 in today's equivalent money.

The reader was in luck, as North East Lincolnshire Council moved to scrap library fines last month to encourage locals to "use the services at their local library without fear of penalties."

Cllr John Davison, said: “So much has changed in the 50 years since this book was last taken out.

"Local people can still visit our 14 local libraries, browse a brilliant selection of titles, and receive recommendations from our knowledgeable teams."

The science fiction novel was released in 1968 by British writer Arthur C. Clarke which was developed at the same time as Stanley Kubrick's film version.

