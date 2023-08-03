Two teenage brothers have been found guilty of murdering a dad who was stabbed to death in his own home.

Amaan Ansar and Sahil Ansar, who are both 19, have been convicted of the murder of Khalfan Seif in Huddersfield.

A third teenager, 19-year-old Wahaab Saif, has been found guilty of manslaughter.

The trio tried to rob Mr Seif, 33, while he was at home with his wife and children on Springdale Avenue on 14 January this year.

Wahaab Saif has been found guilty of manslaughter Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Mr Seif sustained a serious stab wound during the attack and died from his injuries in hospital the next day.

Amaan Ansar was also found guilty of robbing Mr Seif’s wife.

The attack happened at Mr Seif's home on Springdale Avenue. Credit: MEN Media

DCI Damian Roebuck, who led the investigation, said: “We welcome the guilty verdicts of the jury following the trial which has understandably been a difficult experience for Khalfan’s family.

“I want to commend them for the bravery and dignity they have shown throughout proceedings.

The Ansar brothers, of Springdale Avenue, and Saif of Crossland Moor, are due to be sentenced on 27 October.

