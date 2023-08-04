Play Brightcove video

Video courtesy of 'Jake the really loud crow' Facebook page

A rescued crow is convinced he's a giant rabbit and even sleeps in the hutch with his adopted parents' other six pets.

Jake the crow was taken in by a Wakefield couple in June after falling out of his nest and soon made himself part of the floppy-eared family.

Andrew Silverwood, 57, said he saw a social media post from a neighbour who had spotted Jake had broken his leg.

Mr Silverwood and his wife Suzanne Silverwood, 56, took the bird into their home to help his recovery, but instead of flying off, he started sleeping with the rabbits.

He said: "We've got six Continental Giant rabbits, they have hutches but they're all open and free to go in and out and roam around the garden. All of a sudden he just started taking himself to sleep with the rabbits."

Mr Silverwood and his wife supported Jake through his recovery Credit: Facebook/Jake the really loud crow

Mr Silverwood said the crow isn't caged and the rabbits are free to roam around the garden - one of Jake's favourite activities has become following his new family around.

"All he does is follow them around all day, all the time.

"We could always tell when he was hungry, he'd go squawking to the rabbits wanting them to feed him. Obviously thinking they are his parents."

Mr Silverwood said the rabbits have been "accepting" of Jake but when he starts pecking them "they do get up and just go away."

But they don't mind sleeping next to him and "he even eats their food."

Jake (pictured at back) loves sleeping with the rabbits Credit: Facebook/Jake the really loud crow

The couple started to be concerned that Jake was becoming too tame when he tried getting into a nearby residential care home.

Mr Silverwood said the aim was for the bird to stay wild, but last week, Jake returned to their Ossett home with a broken wing.

"He can't fly at all now, so unfortunately I think he's with us for life because he can't get out," he said.

With two German Shepherd dogs and a Labrador, Mr Silverwood says that Jake does manage to "annoy" the three dogs too.

"If they're laid down asleep he'll go peck their noses or something like that.

"He's like a naughty little toddler, he's just like that. He's wanting to be doing something all the time."

The couple started a Facebook page called 'Jake the really loud crow' after people started asking what the bird was getting up to and has quickly become a local star.

"When I go out people say 'how's Jake?' when we're walking down to shops," he said. "It's just a bit of fun for everyone. We've all got gloom with prices going up but it's just a bit of fun to laugh about for a change."