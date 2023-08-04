Long delays and traffic diversions on A64 near Tadcaster after crash
The A64 in North Yorkshire is closed westbound between the A659 and A162 near Tadcaster due to a crash.
The collision happened at around 7.45am this morning and emergency services are on the scene.
There is queuing traffic stretching over two miles and drivers can expect delays of around 20 minutes.
National Highways have put a diversion route in place and drivers are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on road signs:
Exit the A64 at Tadcaster Bar Junction exit slip road and merge with the A659.
After merging with the A659 proceed for approximately 3 miles to the junction with the A64 (Headley Bar Junction).
At the junction, continue on to the slip road and re-join the A64.