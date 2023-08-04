The A64 in North Yorkshire is closed westbound between the A659 and A162 near Tadcaster due to a crash.

The collision happened at around 7.45am this morning and emergency services are on the scene.

There is queuing traffic stretching over two miles and drivers can expect delays of around 20 minutes.

National Highways have put a diversion route in place and drivers are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on road signs: