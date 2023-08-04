A 58-year-old man has been jailed for four years and eight months after new DNA evidence came to light in an investigation into a non-recent sexual offence.

John Dinsdale, of Faulding Way, Grimsby, appeared at Grimsby Crown Court on Friday 9 June and pleaded guilty to an indecent assault.

Detectives say the offence took place in the early hours of the morning on Sunday 9 July 2000, when Dinsdale approached a lone woman in the street before assaulting her.An investigation was launched, but at the time, the DNA evidence available didn’t match anyone on the system and no suspect could be identified. However, in June 2022, new DNA evidence came to light which led to the identification of Dinsdale as the attacker.Detective Constable Paula Barden said:

"Dinsdale preyed on an innocent stranger, plucking her off the street and violently attacking her.“I want to thank the victim for her bravery and strength through the course of the investigation and court proceedings. Whilst today’s verdict will not detract from the anguish that she has suffered, I hope that it will go some way to help her feel that justice has been served.“This has been a very long and complex investigation, but I hope it serves as a message to anyone considering committing offences of this nature. If you do, we will never stop looking for you, and will do everything we can to bring you before the courts.”