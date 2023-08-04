Play Brightcove video

Video report by Katie Oscroft

Sheffield MP Clive Betts has spoken to ITV Calendar News about what it is like being a gay fan on the terraces.

This week England and former Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale vowed to stop biting his tongue if he hears homophobic comments in the dressing room or out on the pitch.

Labour politician Betts is a lifelong Sheffield Wednesday fan following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

Reminiscing about his upbringing in the steel city, he said: "Sheffield was a different place then, the country was a different place.

"Some of the homophobia was unacceptable. It happened one year shortly after I came out and this lad came up to me and said I've come to apologise.

"He said I was chanting these chants and then I realised you were sat there."

On the modern game and his regular meetings with the PFA, Betts added: "We've got to deal with it. Hopefully one or two role models will come out and it will kill homophobia completely."

