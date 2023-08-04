A 17-year-old motorcyclist has died after his bike left the road and crashed into a lamppost.

Police in York say the teenager was on a silver BMW when the collision happened in Foxwood last night.

Despite attempts to resuscitate the rider, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services closed Foxwood Lane to allow investigators to carry out an examination.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the collision on Foxwood Lane at around 7.40pm or saw the motorcyclist travelling from the direction of Askham Lane before the incident.

Anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage is being asked to come forward.

Foxwood Lane has now reopened.

