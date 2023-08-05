Extreme weather conditions have been causing flash flooding along parts of the Yorkshire coastline.

In some areas 64.80mm of rain fell overnight on Friday 4 August and into Saturday 5 August leaving many streets and roads impassable.

The seaside resorts of Whitby, Robin Hoods Bay and Scarborough were hardest hit.

Play Brightcove video

Robin's Hood Bay - credit Rach Altinanahtar

A car was submerged in floodwater in Newholm near Whitby.

Peasholm Lake burst its banks causing flooding down towards Royal Albert Drive.

Scalby Road near Scarborough Hospital and The Cars in Whitby were also affected by the heavy downpour.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police issued an update and said: "North Yorkshire Police are receiving calls for weather-related matters. We are alerting NYC Highways to assist.

"It may be obvious, but please don't drive into flood water, even if you think you can make it through.

"We are forecast thundery showers all day across the region. Please take care on the roads, there may be areas of water which cause aquaplaning."

Events also had to be cancelled due to heavy rain in the area.

Organisers of The Whitby Traction Engine rally had to call it off posting on their Facebook page that there was "strictly no vehicle movement on site" due to the stormy conditions.

Credit: credit Tom Metcalfe

Whitby Golf Club had to close its green. A spokesperson said: "As Storm Antoni bears down on Whitby, our course is closed. Head Greenkeeper to inspect tomorrow morning."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.