A 50-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman in her 70s died at a house near Horncastle.

Police officers were called to West Ashby where they found the woman who had suffered knife wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shaun Emmerson of Kirk Close, in West Ashby was arrested and remains in custody. He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Monday 7 August.

Detective Inspector Adrian Czajkowski, Senior Investigating Officer, East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “We have been working hard to understand the circumstances that have led to this tragic death. Our thoughts are with family and friends, and we send our condolences to them.

“The news of this murder which happened on Thursday will come as a shock to the local community and I understand people may feel unsettled. I hope this update will put some minds at rest; we are not looking for anyone else in connection with our investigation.

“We continue to appeal to anyone who can assist our inquiries, if you have any information to offer, please get in touch.”

Det Inspector Czajkowski added that they are unable to release the name of the victim until "formal ID procedures have been completed."

The woman’s family have been informed and are being supported by Family Liaison Officers.

