Police are appealing for information to help find a man who has gone missing from West Yorkshire.

Martin Sales, who is 40-years-old, last seen in the Liversedge area.

He was reported missing shortly before 11pm on Wednesday 2 August.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "His family and Police are concerned for his welfare. "

Mr Sales is described as a white male, slim build and 6 foot tall.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is urged to contact West Yorkshire Police.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.