A 12-year-old boy has died in a hit-and-run while trying to walk across a major motorway in West Yorkshire.

The boy was hit by a car on the M62 eastbound between Junctions 25 and 26 near Cleckheaton at around 9.50pm on Saturday, 5 August.

His body was found on the westbound carriageway but the driver failed to stop.

Police had received earlier reports at around 9.30pm that an Audi Q5 had crashed on the slip road to Hartshead Services.

There were subsequent reports of two people walking along the motorway immediately before the boy was hit. West Yorkshire Police say they believe the boy was trying to make his way to the hard shoulder from the central reservation.

A man was found on the hard shoulder of the motorway and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and is currently in custody.

Police are now appealing to find the driver of the car that hit the 12-year-old boy.

Det Ch Sup Int Sarah Jones said: " This is an absolutely tragic incident that has resulted in the death of a young boy.

"The driver of this vehicle has not stopped at the scene or reported this collision to the police, and I would urge them to come forward now and assist us in our enquiries."

The motorway had been closed in both directions at the scene of the crash for around 11 hours.

All lanes have since reopened.

