Homelessness charity Shelter is set to close its entire operation in South Yorkshire due to rising costs and reduced income.

The charity's Skylight Centre in Rotherham is one of two being closed across the UK, with staff now at risk of redundancy.

Crisis said it had chosen the two smallest centres - in South Yorkshire and Coventry & Warwickshire - to minimise the impact on people the charity supports.

Matt Downie, Chief Executive of Crisis, said: "These are very challenging times for Crisis and the rest of the charity sector. We’re experiencing a combination of increasing costs, rising demand for our services and reduced income.

"Going straight from the pandemic into a cost-of-living crisis, with the highest inflation rates in decades, has had a significant impact on our income and costs."

Most of Crisis' income comes from public donations which have reduced recently because of the cost-of-living crisis.

The charity says it has made savings to protect its frontline services but the cutbacks have not been enough.

Mr Downie continued:

"We have already started conversations with our sector partners across South Yorkshire and Coventry & Warwickshire to make sure help will continue to be there for the people we support who, should the proposals go ahead, will be affected by this.

"We are profoundly grateful for the continued hard work and commitment of all our staff and volunteers as we navigate this difficult time."