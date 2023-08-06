A man who set a world speed record in a custom-made electric wheelchair to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) research has died.

Jason Liversidge, from Skirlaugh near Hull, died at his home on the evening of Saturday, 5 August. His family said he died peacefully, surrounded by his wife and two daughters.

In a post on Facebook his wife Liz, wrote: "Thank you for being the best husband & father that we could ask for.

"You will be forever young and remain alive always in our hearts and minds.

"We love you! Fly free my love."

Mr Liversidge was diagnosed with MND in 2013 and was left completely paralysed from the neck down.

Despite this, he became a world record breaker for his daredevil charity fundraising.

In 2020, he hit speeds of nearly 67 miles per hour in his custom-made electric wheelchair at Elvington Airfield near York.

The previous world record was sixty-two miles per hour.

Liz said at the time: "Jason has always been a bit of an adrenaline junkie.

"For anyone to do it would be pushing the limit. So he's pushing it to the extreme of what's possible."

He died aged 47.

