Plans to reverse a ban on blue badge parking in York city centre will be put to the public as a consultation period begins.

The ban on disabled parking in pedestrianised areas was introduced in 2021 to make way for bollards designed to deter terror attacks.

However, the controversial plans sparked outrage from disability campaigners and now could be overturned.

York Council's new Labour leader said halting the ban was a "top priority" after the group took control in May.

Cllr Claire Douglas, leader of City of York Council, added: "When they voted for a new administration on 4 May, the people of York made clear they wanted us to overturn decisions that locked disabled people out of their own city centre."

Residents are invited to take part in a new survey about whether blue badge access should be restored in the city centre.

The initial phase of consultation will open on Monday, 7 August and closes on Monday, 18 September.

People will be asked if they agree, disagree, or don't know in relation to five statements about how changes should be made.

Cllr Katie Lomas, executive member for finance, performance, major projects and equalities, said: "We are not going to repeat the mistakes of the past and simply try to impose solutions on residents.

"We know it wasn’t just the decision that was wrong. The way it was done was wrong too.

"We are determined to properly involve and engage all affected, while staying focused on moving at pace to repair the issue and the relationships."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.