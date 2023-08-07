A driver has been arrested after a 12-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run while trying to walk across a major motorway.

The boy was hit by a car on the M62 eastbound between Junctions 25 and 26 near Cleckheaton, in West Yorkshire, at around 9.50pm on Saturday, 5 August.

His body was found on the westbound carriageway but the driver failed to stop.

A 47-year-old man from the Bolton area has today been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police had received earlier reports at around 9.30pm that an Audi Q5 had crashed on the slip road to Hartshead Services.

There were subsequent reports of two people walking along the motorway immediately before the boy was hit by a Toyota C-HR car.

West Yorkshire Police say they believe the boy was trying to make his way to the hard shoulder from the central reservation.

A man was found on the hard shoulder of the motorway and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and remains in custody.

Officers are appealing for dashcam footage of the black Toyota C-HR, which had sustained damage to its front and windscreen.

The car is believed to have travelled from the Chain Bar roundabout along Whitehall Road (A58) towards the junction with Westfield Lane between 9.50pm and 10.30pm.

Det Ch Sup Int Sarah Jones said: "We continue to conduct a number of enquiries into this dreadful incident and to support the victim’s family.

"A man, believed to be driving the Toyota C-HR which failed to stop after it was in collision with the victim, has now been arrested and will be questioned about the incident.

"As part of our enquiries we are appealing for anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage of the Toyota C-HR’s movements after the collision with the child to contact us."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.