A woman who was found dead in a Lincolnshire village has been named as a 71-year-old grandmother.

Christine Emmerson was found with fatal knife wounds at a house on Kirk Close in West Ashby, on Thursday, 3 August.

Shaun Emmerson, 50, was charged with murder two days later.

Emmerson, of Kirk Close, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Monday, 7 August.

Det Insp Adrian Czajkowski, from Lincolnshire Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with Christine’s family and friends and we’re doing all we can to support them at this difficult time."

