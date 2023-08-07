Grimsby pensioner in court after man hit in head with an axe

The attack is thought to have taken place on Monday, 7 August. Credit: Google Maps

A pensioner is due to appear in court after a man was attacked with an axe in Grimsby.

Police were called to Priory Crescent at around 4.30pm on Saturday, 5 August, to reports that a man had suffered a serious head injury.

Humberside Police say they believe he was assaulted with an axe.

Stephen Davies, 68, has been charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

Davies, of Priory Crescent, has been remanded into custody to appear at court today.

