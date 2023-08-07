Police are searching for a missing teenager who disappeared exactly one month ago.

Keaton Greenman, 16, was last seen in Bradford on Friday, 7 July.

Keaton is around six foot tall, of slim to medium build and has short brown hair that's shaved at the sides and longer on top.

He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, grey tracksuit hoodie, green tracksuit bottoms and sliders.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Anyone who thinks they have seen Keaton or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire."

