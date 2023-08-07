Three people have been arrested after a woman was raped in what she believed to be a registered taxi.

The attack is thought to have taken place during the journey - after the woman got into the "taxi" on Paragon Street in Hull just after midnight on Sunday, 30 July.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of rape on Saturday, 5 August, and a third person was also arrested on suspicion of rape the following day.

All three people remain in police custody.

Det Ch Insp Jim Clough, from Humberside Police, said: "I know this incident will be extremely concerning for our local community.

"However, I hope the news of these arrests reassures the public that we have been and continue to treat this investigation as a priority."

