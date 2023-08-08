An eight-year-old boy has died in a two-vehicle crash near Scunthorpe in North Lincolnshire.

Police were called to the collision between a grey Mercedes and a white Mitsubishi on the B1398 at around 1.15pm on Monday 7 August.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene and several other people were left with minor injuries.

Lincolnshire Police said its thoughts were with the boy's family and its specialist officers were working to support them.

The force is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the crash to piece together what happened.

In a statement it said: "Video or eyewitness accounts before or after the collision could prove crucial and we are asking anyone with any knowledge to come forward."