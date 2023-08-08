A bus operator had to stop sending buses into Ossett station last night due to "multiple incidents of anti-social behaviour".

The company made the announcement saying the safety of staff and passengers was "paramount".

The decision came a week after police admitted that anti-social behaviour in Ossett, West Yorkshire is "going through the roof".

Arriva issued a service disruption alert for the 126 Dewsbury to Wakefield service.

The alert said: "We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and the safety of our team and passengers is paramount.

"We will continue to work with local authorities and our travel safe partners to resolve this."

Residents were told last week that Ossett now has just four officers dedicated to neighbourhood policing.

Police Community Support Officer Richard Firth, spoke on behalf of West Yorkshire Police at Ossett's monthly Police and Communities Together (PACT) meeting.

The officer said people had complained that the bus station has become a "no-go zone".

He said: "In the last six weeks we have had 20 calls about nuisance behaviour at the bus station.

"We have visited some kids. We have given them contracts from the council not to go in the bus station.

"We have done various things behind the scenes but nothing seems to be working at the moment."

The meeting heard the sergeant in charge of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority-funded safer travel officers had received more complaints about anti-social behaviour at Ossett and Cleckheaton bus stations than anywhere else in the region.

PCSO Firth said the high number of complaints is due both stations being unmanned.

A spokesperson for Arriva Yorkshire said: “Arriva Yorkshire is now serving Ossett Bus Station, after having to stop going there last night (August 7, 2023) due to multiple incidents of anti-social behaviour.

“The bus operator has been working with West Yorkshire Combined Authority and we’re grateful for their assistance by providing security each evening.

“The safety of our passengers and drivers is of paramount importance.

“We should not have to say that behaving in an anti-social and dangerous way around buses is unacceptable and mindless, but sadly we do.

“This type of behaviour is something we as a bus operator utterly condemn.

Arriva continues to work with WYCA and West Yorkshire Police.”