Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Calendar reporter Sarah Clark

A ladies barbershop group in Leeds is getting ready to compete for the first time on an international stage, with the hope of being crowned the best in the world.

In a year's time The White Rosettes will take part in the biggest competition in the chorus' 46-year history over in the US.

They will take on other groups from across the world in the international contest organised by the prestigious Barbershop Harmony Society.

The White Rosettes in Leeds have been going for 46 years

Musical Director Sally McLean said: "I'm proud and excited. This is a year off, I'll be exhausted by then! But yes, very excited. This is men and women competing for the big title.

"The chorus is four-part harmony: bass, baritone, lead and tenor and I place them on risers which is how we stack our chorus so they look like an arc. And I place them depending on their own voice tone so that people are stood next to one another that sound like one another."

The group won their heat in the UK last year, booking their place in the international contest next year.

Musical Director Sally McLean and Vocal Coach Sangster are hoping the chorus can wow the international judges

Renowned vocal coach David Sangster is helping them make sure they can impress the judges.

He said: "For international contest, one of the things that the chorus has to do is stand strongly in their own ground and not be over-awed by the scale of the event.

"It's in a bigger venue, there are top choruses from across the world, so you're in a parade of champions rather than being the champions of the contest that got you there."

Since they were founded in 1977, The White Rosettes have won dozens of awards, including 17 British and three European championship titles.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...