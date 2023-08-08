A man has appeared in court charged with causing or allowing the death of a 12-year-old boy who was killed in a crash while walking on the M62.

Callum Rycroft was hit by a car while walking on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway between junctions 25 and 26 at about 9.50pm on Saturday 5 August.

West Yorkshire Police think he was walking on the M62 with a man after an earlier crash involving an Audi Q5 on the slip road to Hartshead services.

He was then hit by a Toyota C-HR while on the carriageway.

Emergency services were called to the motorway at around 9.50pm on Saturday

On Tuesday, Matthew Rycroft, 36, of Nowell View, Leeds, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court charged with causing or allowing the death of a child and driving dangerously.

He is also accused of failing to provide a specimen at Leeds General Infirmary the next day.

Wearing a grey prison tracksuit, Rycroft spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address. He was not asked to enter pleas to any of the three charges during the brief hearing.

District Judge David Kitson remanded him in custody until his next appearance at Leeds Crown Court on September 5.

A 47-year-old man from Bolton who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving on Monday has been released on bail.