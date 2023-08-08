A woman who was stabbed to death in a house in Sprotbrough near Doncaster has been named as 53-year-old Kelli Bothwell.

Police were called to a property on Main Street at around 8pm on Saturday 5 August to reports of a dispute inside.

Kelli was found injured and died a short time later.

A post mortem examination concluded that she had died as a result of a stab wound.

A 52-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

South Yorkshire Police urged anyone with information relating to their investigation to call 101.