Three men have been charged with rape after a woman was attacked in what she believed was a registered taxi.

Detectives say a woman got into the bogus taxi on Paragon Street in Hull city centre just after midnight on Sunday 30 July.

She was subsequently raped on the journey.

Safi Bakhtullah, 18, of Margaret Street, Hull, Habibullah Ahmadazai, 18, of Wellsted Street, Hull and Kaihan Safi, 25, of Wellington Lane, Hull have all been charged with rape.All three men have been remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Tuesday 8 August.