Humberside Airport staff are set to walk out after rejecting a pay offer that leaves them earning significantly less than staff elsewhere, according to their union.

Staff in airport security, firefighting, refuelling, cleaning and the travel shop are now being formally balloted by Unison for a walk out after rejecting the pay offer.

Union regional organiser George Ayre said the rejection of the pay offer showed staff felt they were not valued by employers Humberside Airport Ltd.

An airport spokesperson said they hoped Unison would continue with talks to avoid disruption to passengers.

Mr Ayre said: "It suggests their work is not as valued as those working in air traffic control. A higher pay offer would not only be an investment in staff, but an investment in Humberside Airport overall.

"The airport should be looking to capitalise on the recent closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport as an opportunity to develop business and give people of Northern Lincolnshire, East Yorkshire and beyond another option for getting away for a well-earned holiday.

"An increased pay offer isn’t only an investment in staff; it’s an investment in building the airport’s future."

The airport’s spokesperson said they were disappointed with the response to the pay offer given Unison had recommended that members accept it.

They said: "We have yet to be formally advised of any ballot to strike and we hope Unison will continue talks about resolving this issue and avoiding unnecessary disruption to Humberside passengers."