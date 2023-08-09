A maternity unit has been given the lowest possible rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after the regulator described it as a "chaotic environment which was not fit for purpose".

The watchdog downgraded Hull Royal Infirmary's maternity rating from good to inadequate after visiting in March and April.

Inspectors said systems and risks in the antenatal day unit and triage department "were not well managed" leading to long delays in pregnant women being seen.

Concerns were also raised around staff training, with no policy in place outlining what training was mandatory and how often it should be completed.

Hull Royal Infirmary's maternity rating has been downgraded from good to inadequate as a result of the inspection

The CQC found just 51% of staff were trained to assess foetal growth using the fundal height measurement against a trust target of 90%, while others did not know how to evacuate a birthing pool in the event of an emergency.

The report added that the "design, use of facilities, premises and equipment did not always ensure women and birthing people were safe".

The trust "had issues" with staffing and staff sickness, the CQC said, and there were no appraisal procedures in place to ensure workers were competent in their roles.

However, the CQC report also found maternity service areas were clean and workers controlled infection well.

It was also noted that recruitment was ongoing to improve staffing issues.

A spokesperson said Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust is "extremely disappointed" with the outcome of the inspection and they acknowledge the findings "in their entirety".

They added: "Since the inspectors visited we have reviewed all of the areas highlighted by the CQC and we are taking immediate action to address the urgent issues raised in the report.

"What we see in this service are many good people, with busy jobs, doing their very best to try and deliver multiple, complex and competing priorities.

"Part of our response has been to support and help our teams to improve theirmanagement of improvement actions and the governance of the service, and tostrengthen the leadership in maternity."

The trust has since appointed a number of new staff for additional support, including a head of midwifery, two additional matrons, a clinical director for maternity and neonates (newborns) and three consultants.

