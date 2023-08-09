Police are appealing for witnesses after two fifteen-year-old girls were assaulted by an unknown man once they got off a bus in Bradford.

The attack happened on Netherlands Avenue after the girls left the 682 bus from Halifax at the junction with Halifax Road between 10pm and 10.30pm.

One of the victims was taken to hospital with a head injury but she has since been discharged.

The attacker is described as male, between 40 and 50 years old, and of large build.

Police said they were carrying out CCTV enquiries in the area and conducting forensic examinations at the scene.

Officers are appealing to anyone who was on the 682 bus or in the area to contact them on 101.