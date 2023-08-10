A killer who stabbed his shift manager to death at a factory in Hull has been deported after serving 16 years in prison.

The Parole Board confirmed Saman Salih Karim has been sent back to his home state of Iraq after serving his sentence for killing Mark Conway at the Lands Food Product factory in August 2005.

Karim, who was 26 when he committed the crime, pulled a knife on Mr Conway after turning up for work nearly five hours late. He admitted stabbing his boss when he appeared at Hull Crown Court in April 2006.

The court heard how Mr Conway, who was an amateur footballer, had tried to contact Karim several times after he failed to turn up for his 2pm shift at the plant in Copenhagen Road.

When Karim eventually arrived at work at 6.45pm, Mr Conway took him into his office to speak to him about his poor time-keeping. But Karim produced a seven-inch knife and stabbed his victim repeatedly in the chest. Mr Conway died from a stab wound to the heart.

A spokeswoman for the Parole Board has now confirmed that Karim was sent back to Iraq after the minimum sentence of 16 years was served under the Tariff Expired Removal Scheme (TERS). This allows foreign nationals to be removed from the UK as soon as their prison tariff is up.

She said: "Mr Karim was deported in 2022 under TERS. His Parole Review has therefore been cancelled."

