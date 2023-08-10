A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was stabbed to death.

Officers were called to an address on Newton Street in Barnsley town centre at around 9pm on Wednesday, 9 August.

A 28-year-old man was found with stab wounds to his chest. He was taken to hospital where he died shortly after.

A 21-year-old man has this evening been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries are ongoing and the local community will continue to see an increased presence in the area."

