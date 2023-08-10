A 71-year-old woman was threatened with a machete during a break-in at her home on Sunday.

Police are appealing for CCTV and doorbell footage following reports of an aggravated burglary at a property on Carlyle Road in Maltby, Rotherham, around 1am on 6 August.

Four masked men entered her home and threatened her with a machete.

A distinctive orange motorbike was stolen during the raid. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Among the items stolen was a distinctive orange off-road motorcycle. The offenders fled the scene in a small black vehicle with blacked out windows.

Officers at South Yorkshire Police are urging local residents in Maltby to check CCTV and doorbell cameras for footage of the bike or the vehicle.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the bike being driven around the area.

