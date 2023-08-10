A murder investigation has begun after a man, believed to be in his 70s, was found with fatal stab wounds to the chest.

Police were called to parkland off Shortbrook Close in the Westfield area of Sheffield shortly before 11pm on Wednesday.

An ambulance was called but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

South Yorkshire Police said extensive enquiries are underway.

In a statement, Det Supt Nikki Leach said the force was keen to hear from anyone who was in the Westfield area on the evening of 9 August.

"Even if you have a little bit of information you may think is irrelevant, it might be a really small piece in a bigger puzzle, which may be vital in identifying the person responsible for causing a man to lose his life," she said.

"We know that those in the local community, and more widely in Sheffield, will be really shaken and concerned by this incident yesterday evening.

"I want to reassure the public that we have detectives from across the force working around the clock on this case to piece together the circumstances of what happened which led to a man being stabbed and very sadly losing his life."

