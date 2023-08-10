Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death in Barnsley town centre.

Officers were called to an address on Newton Street at around 9pm on Wednesday 9 August where the 22-year-old man was found with stab wounds to his chest.

He was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

South Yorkshire Police said it has informed his family and they are being supported by officers.

The force is urging anyone with information about the death to call 101.