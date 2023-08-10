Police say they are assessing a complaint over the arrest of a teenager which is shown on a TikTok video.

The video, which was posted by her mother, shows two officers in the hallway of the family's home, while the girl sits in a corner next to a cupboard.

A woman, believed to be the woman filming, can be heard telling police that she is autistic.

The officers then take the teenager out of the property and detain her.

West Yorkshire Police said they received calls from the girl's family in the early hours of Monday 7 August reporting that she was intoxicated and putting herself at risk in Leeds city centre.

Officers then drove her home where the alleged comments were made.

The teenager was arrested on suspicion of a homophobic public order offence, later interviewed with an appropriate adult and then released on bail.

West Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Oz Khan said: "We are aware of a video circulating on social media which, as is often the case, only provides a very limited snapshot of the circumstances of this incident.

"Officers had their body-worn video cameras activated during their wider involvement with this young girl which provides additional context to their actions.

"We have received a complaint in relation to this incident which is currently being assessed by West Yorkshire Professional Standards Directorate."

The force said the ongoing criminal investigation and assessment of a complaint limits its ability to fully discuss the incident.

Oz Khan continued: "West Yorkshire Police takes its responsibilities around the welfare of young people taken into custody and around neurodiversity very seriously.

"We also maintain that our officers and staff should not have to face abuse while working to keep our communities safe.

"We are fully reviewing the circumstances of this incident and ask that people avoid reaching any conclusions about it solely on the basis of the social media video."