National park bosses believe an angle grinder was used to gouge letters into the stonework of an historic bridge, in what conservation experts are calling a "staggering act of vandalism."

Beggar's Bridge, over the River Esk in the North York Moors National Park, dates back to the 17th century and is popular with walkers, photographers and historians.

But vandals have inscribed letters or initials, which are up to 1.5 inches deep, in four places on the bridge's parapet wall.

Some of the stonework may need to be completely replaced.

The words inscribed on the bridge are up to 1.5 inches deep Credit: North York Moors National park

Annabel Longfield-Reeve, Heritage and Conservation Officer at the North York Moors National Park Authority, said: "Beggar’s Bridge is an irreplaceable historic asset that we are keen to preserve for future generations.

"We’re shocked that someone or a group of people would commit such a crude act of heritage crime and we urge anyone with information that might be helpful to contact the police."

"Although built in 1619, the bridge incorporates stonework from an earlier 14th century crossing, so you can’t just replace the stone like for like. You would be losing that age, the history and some of the story of the bridge over time."

Conservation officers will now assess the damage on the bridge to see if the stonework can be removed or replaced without causing structural instability.

The North York Moors National Park is urging anybody with information about the vandalism to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.