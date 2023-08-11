An investigation has been launched after a person died at a waste sorting site in Bradford.

It happened at Biffa Transfer Station at Peace Street in the city.

The company, which has two other sites nearby, is involved in the whole waste supply chain from surplus redistribution to collection and recycling.

A Biffa spokesperson said: “It is with great sorrow we share the information that there has been an incident resulting in a fatality at the Biffa Transfer Station in Bradford.

All our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this tragic time.

We are carrying out a full investigation into the incident and it would not be appropriate to comment any further at this time.”

The health and safety executive have been informed.

A HSE spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident and making enquiries alongside West Yorkshire Police.”

