A murder investigation is underway after a 60-year-old man was found seriously injured at a house in Woodseats in Sheffield.

Emergency crews were called to Fraser Drive at around 11.30pm on Wednesday 9 August where they found the man who had suffered a head injury.

He was taken to hospital but died today Friday 11 August.

Two women, aged 44 and 35, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Thomas Woodward, said: “We have now declared our investigations into this man's death a murder investigation and therefore the local community will see an increased police presence on Fraser Drive as we continue our enquiries.

“We know incidents like this can be really worrying for local communities, and therefore I would like to reassure the public that we have detectives from across the force working hard to piece together the circumstances surrounding what happened on Wednesday evening.

We would encourage the public not to speculate, and to respect the privacy of those affected at this difficult time."

"If you have concerns, then please do go and speak to our officers in the area - they will listen and support you."

South Yorkshire Police said they are keen to hear from anyone who lives on Fraser Driver and may have heard or seen something suspicious to get in touch.

