Video report by Matt Price

Businesses in an East Yorkshire village say they are struggling financially after repair works to an 18th century bridge has cut them off from passing trade.

Bubwith Bridge, which carries the A163 over the River Derwent, has closed meaning a 17 mile diversion is in place.

Motorists now have to travel to Holme Upon Spalding Moor, or onto Howden, to Osgodby Cliffe and then through North Duffield adding around 25 minutes to a journey.

As a result many people have been put off travelling to the area.

One store in the village says if things don't improve, they might not make their 21st anniversary.

Louise Smith, who owns the local off-licence said: "We are down at least 20 per cent and some days that can be as much as 50 per cent down. We are hoping to reach our 21st birthday in October and of all the things that I have been through in those 21 years this has to be the hardest year I have ever experienced."

The Leisure centre has also suffered as a result of the bridge closure and had to cancel some classes.

Tracey Thompson, Leisure centre co-ordinator, said: "It is a possibility that they may not come back although the lady that teaches Zumba would really like to come back here. But there is an option they may not return."

Part of the 85 metre long bridge collapsed in September 2022 after being hit by a car. The accident also uncovered underlying weakness in the structure of the bridge.

The work was originally estimated to take 20 weeks. But, after concerns were raised, the council worked with contractors to agree a 15-week scheme. The works are due to continue until October.

East Riding Council said it appreciates the detrimental effect the closure is having on local trade and has funded a booklet asking people to support local business in the area.

Bubwith Parish Council Chair, Sandra Hills said:"The one thing we have at the moment is a marketing booklet which will give details of all of our businesses and what they do. That will be distributed in the village and I will personally go round adjacent villages and pop it through every door."

