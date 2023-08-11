Tributes have been paid to a "kind and gentle" man who was stabbed to death while walking his dog.

Roger Leadbeater, 74, was fatally stabbed in an area of parkland off Shortbrook Close in the Westfield area of Sheffield on Wednesday night.

He had been walking his springer spaniel, Max, at the time.

Mr Leadbeater worked for Sheffield City Council, driving children to school with special needs.

In a statement, Mr Leadbeater's family said: "Roger was a 74-year-old man out walking his beloved dog, Max, when his life was taken in the most brutal and cruel way.

"Even as Roger lay fatally injured, Max never left his side."

They added that he "doted on his family and was a good, hard working and decent man"."As a family, we can barely believe such a kind, gentle soul could be taken in such a way."

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

