A 34-year-old rapist who carried out a string of "horrific crimes" in the Lincoln area has been jailed.

Jud Green of no fixed abode, who tried to strangle one of his victims, was found guilty of several sexual and violent offences.

Police arrested Green after a woman came forward in December 2022 to report he had physically and sexually assaulted her and raped her.

He was then bailed while investigations took pace into the allegations.

A second victim then came forward and also reported being physically assaulted by Green, leaving her with a broken jaw.

Green was arrested again and charged with numerous crimes against both victims and remanded into custody.

Following an 8-day trial he was found guilty of two rapes, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, sexual assault, witness intimidation, false imprisonment and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He had also admitted criminal damage and intentional strangulation and was sentenced to 16 years in jail at Lincoln Crown Court.

Green was also given an extended period of six years on licence under supervision upon his release.

Detective Inspector Lee Nixon previously said: “Jud Green has been brought to justice after carrying out these horrific crimes.

“He has never shown remorse for the harm he caused to the victims.

“I want to pay tribute to the bravery of the victims coming forward to report these crimes, and whose evidence was absolutely vital in securing this outcome.

“They have shown incredible courage throughout and I hope this swift outcome brings closure for them."

