A 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 70s was stabbed in a Sheffield park.

Emergency crews were called to grassland off Shortbrook Close in Westfield on Wednesday 9 August where they found the man who had suffered stab wounds to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

The woman is in police custody where she is being questioned in connection with his death.

Enquiries are ongoing and the local community will continue to see an increased presence in and around the Westfield area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police.

