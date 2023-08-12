Barnsley stab victim named by police

A man who died following a fatal stabbing in Barnsley town centre on Wednesday has been named as 28-year-old Daniel Varadi.

Police were called to an address on Newton Street at 9pm on Wednesday where he was found with a stab wound to the chest.

He was taken to hospital, but later pronounced dead.

South Yorkshire Police say his family are being supported by officers who have today released a photo of Daniel.

A post-mortem examination has confirmed that Daniel died as a result of a single stab wound.

21-year-old Daniel Balazs of Heelis Street in Barnsley has been charged with murder.