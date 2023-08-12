Hull KR fell to defeat in the most cruel fashion in the Challenge Cup Final, losing 17-16 to Leigh Leopards after golden-point extra time.

The eagerly-awaited game was held at Wembley Stadium for the 80th time in rugby league history.

The drama reached a crescendo with less than two minutes on the clock as Rovers were awarded a try following consultation with the video ref to level the scores at 16 points each.

Hull KR's Elliot Minchella is tackled by Leigh Leopards' Tom Amone. Credit: PA Images

Within the first minute of the game Hull KR gave away a penalty, gifting Leigh a chance to apply early pressure.

The first points were scored five minutes into the match after Leigh were given a penalty.

However, Hull KR battled on as Jez Litten broke through for the game's first try fifteen minutes in, shortly followed by a drop goal from Brad Schneider, making the score 6-2 to the Robins.

Leigh then regained the lead after a try from Lachlan Lam and two kicks from Ben Reynolds putting the Leopards 10-6 up.

Hull KR's Ethan Ryan tackled by three Leigh Leopards players Credit: PA

Later in the second half Leigh's Tom Briscoe touched down to give Leigh a 16-10 advantage.

Then came Hull KR's agonising wait for the technology to take hold of their destiny as the build up to their equalising try was viewed over and over again.

Eventually the scores were level at 16-16 after 80 minutes.

That was to be the high-point on a memorable day for Hull KR, who ultimately came away without silverware after Lachlan Lam landed the decisive drop goal.

