A major Yorkshire motorway has been closed due a serious accident involving two cars.

The M1 southbound is shut between J40 for Dewsbury and J39 for Wakefield.

Congestion has built from the Woolley Edge services to Carr Gate at J41.

National Highways say that further delays should be expected and that West Yorkshire Police, the fire service and ambulance service are in attendance.

It also suggests that delays are also likely on diversion routes in the area.

